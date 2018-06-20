Woman in China's car starts rolling down road, so she jumps out

A police officer who happened to be driving up the road veered over to stop the car, preventing further collisions.Full Story >
A police officer who happened to be driving up the road veered over to stop the car, preventing further collisions.Full Story >
Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.Full Story >
Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.Full Story >
Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.Full Story >
Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.Full Story >
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue.Full Story >
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue.Full Story >
For the first time in its 80-year history, the barbershop group will include women.Full Story >
For the first time in its 80-year history, the barbershop group will include women.Full Story >