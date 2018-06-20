Woman in China's car starts rolling down road, so she jumps out

A police officer who happened to be driving up the road veered over to stop the car, preventing further collisions. (Source: CCTV/CNN)

(CNN) - A woman was shaken up but not seriously hurt after jumping out of a moving car in China earlier this month.

The car began to roll away down a busy street just moments after the driver got out.

She apparently didn't put the vehicle into park.

China’s state CCTV reported that a police officer who happened to be driving up the road veered over to stop the car, preventing further collisions.

The officer said if he hadn't stopped the car, it could have hit an approaching motorcyclist who was looking at his phone.

