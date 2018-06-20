Chubbs, a 29-pound stray cat in CA, finds a new home

The humane society announced they had not been able to find Chubbs' owner, so he was put up for adoption. (Source: Pasadena Humane Society/CNN)

(CNN) - Chubbs the cat has found a forever home.

Someone in California found the stray 10-year-old Himalayan mix walking down a busy street without an ID tag or microchip.

The 29-pound feline became an internet sensation after the Pasadena Humane Society posted a picture in an effort to find his owner.

The humane society announced they had not been able to find Chubbs' owner, so he was put up for adoption.

They said Chubbs' new family needed to be willing to work with a veterinarian to put him on a healthy eating plan.

He was adopted Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Ruben and Yvette Viola of Monrovia, CA, adopted Chubbs. They had lost their 14-year-old cat to cancer three months ago.

As adorable as Chubbs is, obese cats are more likely to suffer from health issues like heart disease, diabetes and thyroid issues.

