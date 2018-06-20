Chubbs, a 29-pound stray cat in CA, looking for a home

The humane society announced they have not been able to find Chubbs' owner, so he has been put up for adoption. (Source: Pasadena Humane Society/CNN)

(CNN) - Chubbs the cat needs a forever home.

Someone in California found the stray 10-year-old Himalayan mix walking down a busy street without an ID tag or microchip.

The 29-pound feline became an internet sensation after the Pasadena Humane Society posted a picture in an effort to find his owner.

The humane society announced they have not been able to find Chubbs' owner, so he has been put up for adoption.

They say Chubbs' new family needs to be willing to work with a veterinarian to put him on a healthy eating plan.

As adorable as he is, obese cats are more likely to suffer from health issues like heart disease, diabetes and thyroid issues.

