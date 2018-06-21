Father charged in accidental shooting of 2-year-old boy

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The father of a 2-year-old Ohio boy who investigators say was accidentally shot and killed by his 13-year-old brother while the teen was playing with a gun has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

A Montgomery County grand jury also indicted the father Wednesday on charges including endangering children and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and having weapons under disability. Court records don't indicate whether 34-year-old Jamahl (jah-MAL') Evans has an attorney.

The county prosecutor says Evans has a criminal record and was legally barred from possessing a firearm.

The toddler killed June 4 in Harrison Township was J'veontae (jay-VON-tay) Johnston.

Evan's 13-year-old son is charged with reckless homicide in his brother's death. He had a denial plea entered on his behalf during a juvenile court hearing June 5.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

