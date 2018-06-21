Authorities say they've solved man's identification mystery

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities in Ohio are prepared to announce the identity of a man whose 2002 suicide led to extensive speculation about who he actually was.

The U.S. Marshal's Office is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon with other law enforcement agencies in Cleveland promising to unravel the mystery surrounding a man known as Joseph Newton Chandler III.

The real Joseph Newton Chandler III was an 8-year-old boy from Buffalo killed in a car crash with his parents in Texas in December 1945.

The boy's identity was stolen in 1978 when someone applied for a Social Security card in his name in South Dakota.

The Joseph Chandler who killed himself lived the last years of his life outside of Cleveland.

