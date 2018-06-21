Kentucky State Police cadet class graduating this week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Several dozen new Kentucky State Police troopers are graduating this week.

State police say a total of 48 troopers will graduate and be commissioned at the cadet class graduation Friday at Buck Run Baptist Church in Frankfort. Expected for the ceremony are Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, state police Commissioner Richard Sanders, state police command staff and graduates' family and friends.

State police last year changed its hiring policy to allow cadet applicants who don't have 60 hours of college credit to earn the credit while attending the training academy. The agency said nine cadets in the current class earned an associate's degree in general occupational and technical studies from Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

