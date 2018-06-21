Gatorade goes sugarless for 1st time

Gatorade is going sugarless for the first time in its 53-year history with "Gatorade Zero." (Source: PepsiCo via CNN)

(CNN) – Gatorade is going sugarless for the first time in its 53-year history.

Gatorade Zero, a sports drink with no sugar or carbs, hit stores around the U.S. this week.

It comes in orange, lemon-lime and "glacier cherry" flavors, and it's priced in line with the brand's traditional sports drink.

Gatorade has led the nearly $8 billion U.S. sports drink industry for decades, grabbing about 75 percent of the market.

And Gatorade has helped Pepsi's bottom line since it acquired it in 2001.

But its sales in the U.S. ticked down half a percent last year, to $5.9 billion, and the brand lost market share.

With the new drink, Gatorade will take on Coca Cola's Powerade Zero for the first time.

Coca Cola launched Powerade Zero a decade ago, and it's been a bright spot in the sports hydration market.

Gatorade Zero could also help the brand fend off BodyArmor, an upstart sports drink marketing itself as a "more natural" choice for athletes.

