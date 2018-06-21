Attorney: Firefighters made livestreams, not porn videos

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - The attorney for two Ohio firefighters who were suspended for allegedly making pornographic videos at a firehouse says the couple did not record the videos, but did participate in explicit livestreams.
Attorney Brian Pierce tells WEWS-TV the streams Akron firefighters Arthur Dean and Deann Eller participated in were hacked, recorded and put online by someone else. He did not say Wednesday whether the streams originated from a fire station.
Dean and Eller were both placed on administrative leave Monday while the city investigated the videos.
Fire Chief Clarence Tucker and Mayor Dan Horrigan said Dean and Eller did not work at the same fire station, but they were known to be in a long-term relationship.
Officials have not identified the firehouse where the videos took place.
Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
What started as an old book buried in a drawer is now being revealed as an incredible piece of history.Full Story >
What started as an old book buried in a drawer is now being revealed as an incredible piece of history.Full Story >
In a world of Snapchat and text messages, cursive handwriting has gone by the wayside -- until now.Full Story >
In a world of Snapchat and text messages, cursive handwriting has gone by the wayside -- until now.Full Story >
A Wednesday afternoon water main break impacted traffic near the Tri-County Mall.Full Story >
A Wednesday afternoon water main break impacted traffic near the Tri-County Mall.Full Story >
Authorities have arrested the man they say was wanted for questioning in connection to several break-ins.Full Story >
Authorities have arrested the man they say was wanted for questioning in connection to several break-ins.Full Story >
Authorities have arrested the man they say was wanted for questioning in connection to several break-ins.Full Story >
Authorities have arrested the man they say was wanted for questioning in connection to several break-ins.Full Story >