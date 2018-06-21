Police: Man shoots at city building with a BB gun

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say a man armed with a BB gun tried to shoot out the windows of a building in downtown Cleveland.

Officers were called to the Halle Building around 10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

A spokesman for Cleveland police says a man had a BB gun and was trying to fire shots at the building from across the street.

No injuries were reported, and police have not reported damage to the building.

It is unclear if police have filed any charges.

The Halle Building first opened in 1908 as a department store and has since been converted into office space and luxury residences.

An investigation into the attempted shooting is ongoing.

