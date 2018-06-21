Legal pot will roll out differently in Canada than in US

Southbound Interstate 75 is closed at Galbraith Road due to a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
A teenage driver is under arrest after police say he left them on a chase through Mount Healthy, North College Hill and Cincinnati.Full Story >
A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine overnight.Full Story >
Layoffs are coming to Fifth Third Bank in a number of departments.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.Full Story >
American twin brothers killed in World War II are reunited 74 years after their deaths at a cemetery in NormandyFull Story >
A water main break floods a convention center in the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las VegasFull Story >
'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing borderFull Story >
In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reformFull Story >
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is blackFull Story >
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parentsFull Story >
A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
