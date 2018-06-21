Coffin with human bones inside found in attic of KS business

DERBY, KS (KSNW/CNN) – There are plenty of questions after a coffin with human bones inside was found in the attic of a business in Derby.

Eliseo Flores was tearing down the ceiling in a former plumbing building when he came across something that made him do a double take.

It took a moment for it to sink in – there was a coffin in the crawl space above the office.

"But when I opened it, it was a head, a human head and bones, everything. It's in good condition," Flores said.

Nearby business owners didn't know what to think when police and investigators arrived to get a look.

"I saw everybody out there and I thought, 'I wonder what's going on here,'" said Mark Sevart, a neighboring business owner.

Sevart said he was left asking: How old are the remains, and why were they in the attic?

Police removed the coffin and human remains to have them tested by the coroner's office.

Meanwhile, Flores said the remains didn't appear to be suspicious in any way, just very old and in very good condition.

"A lot of times on the ceilings we find trash or something like that, you know. But this time it was a real surprise," Flores said.

Derby Police Chief Robert Lee said his department has talked to previous businesses located inside the building, but so far they haven't been able to solve the mystery.

Lee said police don't yet know where the remains came from, how old they are, who may have left them or why.

