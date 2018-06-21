Bicyclist killed in Brown County hit-skip accident

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post.

The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said.

The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage.

