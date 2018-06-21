Bicyclist killed in Brown County hit-skip accident - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bicyclist killed in Brown County hit-skip accident

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
MT. ORAB, OH (FOX19) -

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post.

The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said.

The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man found shot in OTR

    Man found shot in OTR

    Thursday, June 21 2018 5:07 AM EDT2018-06-21 09:07:45 GMT
    Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting on Vine near Liberty streets in Over-the-Rhine. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting on Vine near Liberty streets in Over-the-Rhine. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

    Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine overnight.

    Full Story >

    Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine overnight.

    Full Story >

  • House GOP immigration compromise teeters ahead of votes

    House GOP immigration compromise teeters ahead of votes

    Thursday, June 21 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-06-21 04:41:36 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 4:52 AM EDT2018-06-21 08:52:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., joined by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., left, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, talks following a closed-door conference with fellow Rep...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., joined by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., left, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, talks following a closed-door conference with fellow Rep...

    An ambitious House GOP immigration overhaul is teetering ahead of voting.

    Full Story >

    An ambitious House GOP immigration overhaul is teetering ahead of voting.

    Full Story >

  • Bicyclist killed in Brown County hit-skip accident

    Bicyclist killed in Brown County hit-skip accident

    Thursday, June 21 2018 4:39 AM EDT2018-06-21 08:39:17 GMT
    Raycom Media/fileRaycom Media/file

    A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

    Full Story >

    A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly