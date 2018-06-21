Ohio schools can get aerial photos to augment safety plans - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ohio schools can get aerial photos to augment safety plans

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state crime lab is offering to use its drones to take aerial photos of Ohio schools that could help police if they had to respond to an active shooter or another emergency at those sites.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says mandated school safety plans are required to include floor plans, and the aerial photos are an optional supplement. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation says the photos are free for schools and would be accessed through a law-enforcement database.

DeWine announced the offer Wednesday, along with a new series of 25 short, online videos intended to help teachers and school administrators prepare for and react to shootings or other violent incidents. He says it's an easily accessible update to educator training offered earlier through the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.

