Ohio schools can get aerial photos to augment safety plans

Southbound Interstate 75 is closed at Galbraith Road due to a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
A teenage driver is under arrest after police say he left them on a chase through Mount Healthy, North College Hill and Cincinnati.Full Story >
A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine overnight.Full Story >
Layoffs are coming to Fifth Third Bank in a number of departments.Full Story >
