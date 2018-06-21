Man found shot in OTR

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting on Vine near Liberty streets in Over-the-Rhine. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine overnight.

A man in his 20s was found shot in the groin on Vine and Liberty streets about 1 a.m. Thursday, police said.

He is undergoing treatment at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No arrests were made while police look for a suspect who may have been in a gray Buick that left the scene.

