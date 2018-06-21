Jackknifed semi closes SB I-75 at Galbraith Road - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Jackknifed semi closes SB I-75 at Galbraith Road

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Traffic backs up on SB I-75 at Galbraith Road after a semi tractor-trailer overturned. (Photo: www.ohgo.com) Traffic backs up on SB I-75 at Galbraith Road after a semi tractor-trailer overturned. (Photo: www.ohgo.com)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Southbound Interstate 75 is closed at Galbraith Road due to a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The crash was reported about 5:10 a.m and traffic is already deeply backed up in the area.

No immediate injuries were reported.

Roads are wet this morning due to rounds of storms coming through.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

