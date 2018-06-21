Jackknifed semi closes SB I-75 at Galbraith Road

Traffic backs up on SB I-75 at Galbraith Road after a semi tractor-trailer overturned. (Photo: www.ohgo.com)

Southbound Interstate 75 is closed at Galbraith Road due to a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The crash was reported about 5:10 a.m and traffic is already deeply backed up in the area.

No immediate injuries were reported.

Roads are wet this morning due to rounds of storms coming through.

