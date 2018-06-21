FBI warns of rising number of sexual assaults on commercial flights

The FBI says they have opened a growing number of investigations into sexual assaults on flights. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – If you're heading to the airport, the FBI wants you to "be aware."

Investigators said they're seeing a growing number of sexual assault cases on commercial airline flights.

The number of reports is growing "at an alarming rate," according to the FBI.

There was a 66-percent increase in cases opened by the FBI from 2014 to 2017, up from 38 investigations of midair sexual assault to 63.

And the agency said on Wednesday that the actual number of cases could be much higher.

"Every assault is different; every circumstance is. There's not a specific profile. It's male on female, female on male," FBI Special Agent David Rodski said.

Many of the assaults happen on flights when the cabin is dark and the victim is asleep.

"Offenders will often test their victims, sometimes brushing up against them to see how they react or if they wake up," said Brian Nadeau with the FBI's field office in Baltimore, MD.

The agency launched a campaign earlier this year called "Be Air Aware," asking people to come forward if they may have been victims.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.