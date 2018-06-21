Teen driver arrested in police chase

The pursuit occurred in Cincinnati, Mount Healthy and North College Hill. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

Police arrested a teen driver after an overnight chase ended on North Bend Road and Gladys Avenue early Thursday. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

A teenage driver is under arrest after police say he led them on a chase tin a stolen vehicle through Mount Healthy, North College Hill and Cincinnati.

The pursuit began at the intersection of Hickman Street and St. Clair Avenue in Mount Healthy shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a Hamilton County dispatcher said.

Authorities tossed out stop-sticks to try to deflate the fleeing vehicle's tires and bring it to a halt, she said.

The pursuit ended about 10 minutes after it started in North College Hill, at North Bend Road and Gladys Avenue.

A total of four people were in the car, but just the teen driver was arrested, police said.

