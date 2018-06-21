Lawyer: No apparent justification for fatal shooting of teen

Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy killed just seconds after he fled a traffic stop during a confrontation partly captured on video.Full Story >
Police released their body camera video to show the incident from their perspective Wednesday. The footage captures the moment an officer arrives at Waffle House on May 2, as a couple questions their to-go bill.
According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.
A celebration was held in Jackson Thursday as a historical marker is unveiled at the home of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers.
A video of a white Memphis woman who called police on a black real estate investor and reported him as a trespasser has gone viral online.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.
A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving
U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks
President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.
