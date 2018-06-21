Cincinnati police search for stolen Honda Accord

Police are searching for a Honda Accord that was stolen from Mount Echo Park on June 18. (File)

Cincinnati Police District 3 is looking for a car that was reported stolen from the 200 block of Crestline Avenue.

The car is a black 2011 Honda Accord with Ohio plate No. HIM7549, according to a press release.

Police say the theft happened around 9 p.m. Monday.

According to the release, the victim told police his car was stolen from Mount Echo Park while he was playing basketball. It is not known if the keys were in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.

