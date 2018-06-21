Suspect arrested in shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Suspect arrested in shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion

Dedrick Williams, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of XXXTentacion. (Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office) Dedrick Williams, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of XXXTentacion. (Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office)
Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was shot dead on June 18 outside of a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, FL. (Source: Twitter) Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was shot dead on June 18 outside of a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, FL. (Source: Twitter)

(RNN) - An adult male has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

Dedrick D. Williams, 22, of Pompano Beach, FL, was arrested Wednesday, days after the rapper, real name Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was gunned down. The incident happened outside of a RIVA Motorsports store in Deerfield Beach.

Williams, 22, is charged with first-degree murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license.

Two suspects fled in a dark SUV according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s Office said the incident appeared to be a robbery.

Onfroy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Onfroy, a polarizing figure, was born in Plantation, FL, and settled in Parkland, He had 16 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

A vigil for Onfroy near the scene of his death drew hundreds of people Tuesday.

Onfroy wrote on social media he was planning a fundraiser before his shooting.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

