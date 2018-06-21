Pure Romance CEO giving $2 million to Cincinnati Children's Trans Clinic

Chris and Jessica Cicchinelli, co-founders of Living With Change, announced a $2 million donation to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's Transgender Health Clinic on June 21. (Source: Living With Change)

Pure Romance CEO Chris Cicchinelli and his wife Jessica announced they plan to give $2 million through a multi-year gift agreement to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

The money will go to increased resources, training and the creation of a learning network surrounding the hospital's Transgender Health Clinic, according to a media release.

The couple plan to sign their commitment to the gift during a media event at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Cincchinelli's this year created the Living With Change Foundation to support transgender youth and their families. They have a daughter named LC who was born a boy but identifies as a girl.

The foundation has a long term goal of creating a Center of Excellence for LGBT care at Cincinnati Children's, according to a press release.

"Studies show that LGB youth are almost five times as likely to have attempted suicide compared to heterosexual youth," Chris Cicchinelli said in the release. "For transgender people, 40% will attempt suicide in their lifetime. It wasn’t until our own child came out as transgender that we truly understood. Our daughter opened our eyes—in more ways than one—to the fact that something must be done. That’s why we are pledging $2 million to increase services and care at Cincinnati Children’s over the next five years."

The foundation highlights four focus areas: resources and programs for parents, training for school officials in partnership with Cincinnati Public Schools, training for area businesses to create safe work spaces, and policy that ushers equal access.

According to the release, the Cincinnati Children's Transgender Health Clinic has served more than 1,000 patients since it was opened five years ago, tripling its patient base in the last two years. About 50 patients between the ages of 4 and 24 visit each week.

"This celebratory signing signifies a change, and is pivotal in uplifting a community that has been historically marginalized," said Dr. Lee Ann Conard, director of Cincinnati Children’s Transgender Program, in the press release. "This gift will be used to increase Cincinnati Children’s capacity to meet the growing patient population, to build a cadre of medical professionals trained in transgender care and to apply improvement science to this specific field of medicine."

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.