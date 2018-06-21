Kentucky county approves 2-year $50 fee to fund 911 system

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a $50 annual fee added to property tax bills to fund a Kentucky county's 911 system has been approved by a local court.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Steve Towler tells news outlets the county fiscal court approved the fee Tuesday that will replace phone surcharges to fund the county emergency dispatch center.
Officials say the fee will replace the $15 one property owners paid last year and also the 15 percent monthly surcharge landline customers were paying. Towler says landline revenue has been declining because many people are using cellphones only.
County 911 deputy director Matt Saunders says the fee will provide most of the center's revenue and will be enough to keep operations going for roughly two years.
The landline fee will be eliminated by January.
