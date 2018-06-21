Parties in murder trial asked to consider possible plea deal - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Parties in murder trial asked to consider possible plea deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge in the trial of a man who authorities say set his ex-girlfriend on fire and caused her death has told attorneys in the case not to overlook the possibility of a plea agreement.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the judge made the reminder Wednesday to defense and prosecuting attorneys in the case of 42-year-old Michael Slager. He is charged with aggravated murder in 33-year-old Judy Malinowski's death.

Slager previously was sentenced to 11 years in prison on aggravated arson and felonious assault charges. Malinowski was doused in gasoline and set ablaze in August 2015 in Gahanna. She died last year.

The prosecutor says he won't discuss a potential plea with Malinowski's family without "a reasonable" proposal from the defense.

Slager's attorney says he can't disclose discussions with his client.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Troopers ID bicyclist killed in Brown Co hit-skip

    Troopers ID bicyclist killed in Brown Co hit-skip

    Thursday, June 21 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-06-21 14:28:08 GMT
    Raycom Media/fileRaycom Media/file

    A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

    Full Story >

    A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

    Full Story >

  • Police: Car stolen from Mt Echo Park while victim played basketball

    Police: Car stolen from Mt Echo Park while victim played basketball

    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-06-21 13:43:19 GMT
    Police are searching for a Honda Accord that was stolen from Mount Echo Park on June 18. (File)Police are searching for a Honda Accord that was stolen from Mount Echo Park on June 18. (File)

    The car is a black 2011 Honda Accord with Ohio plate No. HIM7549, according to a press release.

    Full Story >

    The car is a black 2011 Honda Accord with Ohio plate No. HIM7549, according to a press release.

    Full Story >

  • Pure Romance CEO giving $2 million to Cincinnati Children's Trans Clinic

    Pure Romance CEO giving $2 million to Cincinnati Children's Trans Clinic

    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-06-21 13:36:53 GMT
    Chris and Jessica Cicchinelli, co-founders of Living With Change, announced a $2 million donation to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's Transgender Health Clinic on June 21. (Source: Living With Change)Chris and Jessica Cicchinelli, co-founders of Living With Change, announced a $2 million donation to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's Transgender Health Clinic on June 21. (Source: Living With Change)
    Chris and Jessica Cicchinelli, co-founders of Living With Change, announced a $2 million donation to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's Transgender Health Clinic on June 21. (Source: Living With Change)Chris and Jessica Cicchinelli, co-founders of Living With Change, announced a $2 million donation to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's Transgender Health Clinic on June 21. (Source: Living With Change)

    The money will go to increased resources, training and the creation of a learning network surrounding the hospital's Transgender Health Clinic, according to a media release.

    Full Story >

    The money will go to increased resources, training and the creation of a learning network surrounding the hospital's Transgender Health Clinic, according to a media release.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly