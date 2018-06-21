Girl, 9, fatally shot while sitting inside car in Cleveland - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Girl, 9, fatally shot while sitting inside car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old girl sitting in a car while her mother went inside a building to pick up her son has been shot and killed in Cleveland.

The girl has been identified as Saniyah Nicholson, of Maple Heights. Cleveland police say she was shot in the forehead about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the girl was sitting in the car with an adult sister when she was shot. Police have not said whether the sister was wounded.

Cleveland City Councilman Joe Jones says he was told by Cleveland police that the girl was shot when a group in a car traded gunfire with a group on foot.

No suspects have been arrested.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Police: Car stolen from Mt Echo Park while victim played basketball

    Police: Car stolen from Mt Echo Park while victim played basketball

    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-06-21 13:43:19 GMT
    Police are searching for a Honda Accord that was stolen from Mount Echo Park on June 18. (File)Police are searching for a Honda Accord that was stolen from Mount Echo Park on June 18. (File)

    The car is a black 2011 Honda Accord with Ohio plate No. HIM7549, according to a press release.

    Full Story >

    The car is a black 2011 Honda Accord with Ohio plate No. HIM7549, according to a press release.

    Full Story >

  • Pure Romance CEO giving $2 million to Cincinnati Children's Trans Clinic

    Pure Romance CEO giving $2 million to Cincinnati Children's Trans Clinic

    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-06-21 13:36:53 GMT
    Chris and Jessica Cicchinelli, co-founders of Living With Change, announced a $2 million donation to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's Transgender Health Clinic on June 21. (Source: Living With Change)Chris and Jessica Cicchinelli, co-founders of Living With Change, announced a $2 million donation to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's Transgender Health Clinic on June 21. (Source: Living With Change)
    Chris and Jessica Cicchinelli, co-founders of Living With Change, announced a $2 million donation to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's Transgender Health Clinic on June 21. (Source: Living With Change)Chris and Jessica Cicchinelli, co-founders of Living With Change, announced a $2 million donation to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's Transgender Health Clinic on June 21. (Source: Living With Change)

    The money will go to increased resources, training and the creation of a learning network surrounding the hospital's Transgender Health Clinic, according to a media release.

    Full Story >

    The money will go to increased resources, training and the creation of a learning network surrounding the hospital's Transgender Health Clinic, according to a media release.

    Full Story >

  • Troopers ID bicyclist killed in hit-skip

    Troopers ID bicyclist killed in hit-skip

    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-06-21 13:32:25 GMT
    Raycom Media/fileRaycom Media/file

    A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

    Full Story >

    A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly