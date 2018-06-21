Girl, 9, fatally shot while sitting inside car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old girl sitting in a car while her mother went inside a building to pick up her son has been shot and killed in Cleveland.
The girl has been identified as Saniyah Nicholson, of Maple Heights. Cleveland police say she was shot in the forehead about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say the girl was sitting in the car with an adult sister when she was shot. Police have not said whether the sister was wounded.
Cleveland City Councilman Joe Jones says he was told by Cleveland police that the girl was shot when a group in a car traded gunfire with a group on foot.
No suspects have been arrested.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The car is a black 2011 Honda Accord with Ohio plate No. HIM7549, according to a press release.Full Story >
The car is a black 2011 Honda Accord with Ohio plate No. HIM7549, according to a press release.Full Story >
The money will go to increased resources, training and the creation of a learning network surrounding the hospital's Transgender Health Clinic, according to a media release.Full Story >
The money will go to increased resources, training and the creation of a learning network surrounding the hospital's Transgender Health Clinic, according to a media release.Full Story >
A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
Southbound Interstate 75 is closed at Galbraith Road due to a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
Southbound Interstate 75 is closed at Galbraith Road due to a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
A teenage driver is under arrest after police say he left them on a chase through Mount Healthy, North College Hill and Cincinnati.Full Story >
A teenage driver is under arrest after police say he left them on a chase through Mount Healthy, North College Hill and Cincinnati.Full Story >