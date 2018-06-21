High Court: Online shoppers can be forced to pay sales tax

Primary elections will take place Tuesday in Colorado, Maryland, New York, Oklahoma and Utah, while South Carolina and Mississippi will hold runoffs to decide the Republican gubernatorial nominee.Full Story >
The issue of what passes for political civility in 2018 has been eagerly stoked by Trump, who has embraced the cultural battles playing out everywhere from restaurant tables to football fields to late-night comedy.
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.
Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally
The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones
The House has rejected a hard-right immigration bill; compromise GOP bill delayed
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says
