Police: 2 robbed at gunpoint on Queen City Avenue

Cincinnati Police District 3 is searching for three men who robbed two people at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

The aggravated robbery happened in the 3200 block of Queen City Avenue around 1:14 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a press release, the suspects surrounded the victims, assaulted them and stole a wallet with cash and a set of keys. The victims had minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

The suspects are all black men about 6-foot-1, 170 pounds. Each was armed with a handgun.

One appeared to be 18-20 years old with a small build, light complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing dark pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Another appeared to be 18-22 with a small build, dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black pants and a red hoodie.

The third suspect appeared 18-20 years old with a small build, dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or submit an online tip.

