Time magazine cover puts Trump face to face with crying immigrant girl

(RNN) – An upcoming Time magazine cover will be mash-up sure to spur passions in the nation’s ongoing immigration debate.

Set to appear on newsstands July 2, illustrators put President Donald Trump face to face with the image of a two-year-old Honduran girl, who’s sobbing as her mother is being detained by the U.S. Border Patrol in Texas.

The cover reads, “Welcome to America.”

On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order that reserves his administrations' policy of separating children from their detained parents at the border.

But many questions remain and the fate of the 2,300 children already separated from their parents is unclear.

The House will vote Thursday on two immigration proposals. The odds against both are considered long.

