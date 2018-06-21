Woman, 74, OK after crashing into Kentucky UDF

Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.Full Story >
Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.Full Story >
One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process.Full Story >
One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process.Full Story >
Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was shot dead on June 18 outside of a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, FL.Full Story >
Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was shot dead on June 18 outside of a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, FL.Full Story >
The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.Full Story >
The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.Full Story >
Police don't know where the remains came from, how old they are, who may have left them or why.Full Story >
Police don't know where the remains came from, how old they are, who may have left them or why.Full Story >