Woman, 74, OK after crashing into Kentucky UDF

A 74-year-old woman is OK after she accelerated her car into a United Dairy Farmers store in Wilder, Kentucky.

Police say the woman told them her foot was on the brake but slipped off, and she accelerated right into the front of the store.

There were no injuries reported to store personnel or the woman driving.

Police say she will not be cited.

Clerks told police they heard a crash, and the next thing they knew, there was a car in the store.

