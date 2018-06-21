Ohio Democratic voters surged for primary - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ohio Democratic voters surged for primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Democratic Party voters more than doubled Republicans in party-switching and overall voter affiliation growth for Ohio's 2018 primaries.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) released voter data Thursday tracking changes for the May primary.

In 2016, Republicans had outgained Democrats in party-switchers and new voters in a presidential year featuring Donald Trump and Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) in the GOP nomination race.

Ohio voters don't register with a party, but are considered affiliated with the party whose ballot they choose in a partisan primary.

The elections chief says more than half of Ohio's 7.96 million registered voters are unaffiliated.

Among partisan voters, Democrat-affiliated voters grew 165,432 this year to top 1.4 million. Republican-affiliated voters grew 60,162 to top 2 million. Green Party-affiliated voters more than doubled to 7,353.Ohio voters don't register with a party, but are affiliated with the party whose ballot they choose in a partisan primary.Ohio voters don't register with a party, but are affiliated with the party whose ballot they choose in a partisan primary.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Police: 2 robbed at gunpoint on Queen City Avenue

    Police: 2 robbed at gunpoint on Queen City Avenue

    Thursday, June 21 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-06-21 14:47:11 GMT
    FOX19 NOW/fileFOX19 NOW/file
    FOX19 NOW/fileFOX19 NOW/file

    According to a press release, the suspects surrounded the victims, assaulted them and stole a wallet with cash and a set of keys.

    Full Story >

    According to a press release, the suspects surrounded the victims, assaulted them and stole a wallet with cash and a set of keys.

    Full Story >

  • Troopers ID bicyclist killed in Brown Co hit-skip

    Troopers ID bicyclist killed in Brown Co hit-skip

    Thursday, June 21 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-06-21 14:28:08 GMT
    Raycom Media/fileRaycom Media/file

    A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

    Full Story >

    A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

    Full Story >

  • Police: Car stolen from Mt Echo Park while victim played basketball

    Police: Car stolen from Mt Echo Park while victim played basketball

    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-06-21 13:43:19 GMT
    Police are searching for a Honda Accord that was stolen from Mount Echo Park on June 18. (File)Police are searching for a Honda Accord that was stolen from Mount Echo Park on June 18. (File)

    The car is a black 2011 Honda Accord with Ohio plate No. HIM7549, according to a press release.

    Full Story >

    The car is a black 2011 Honda Accord with Ohio plate No. HIM7549, according to a press release.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly