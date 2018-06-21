Ohio Democratic voters surged for primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Democratic Party voters more than doubled Republicans in party-switching and overall voter affiliation growth for Ohio's 2018 primaries.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) released voter data Thursday tracking changes for the May primary.

In 2016, Republicans had outgained Democrats in party-switchers and new voters in a presidential year featuring Donald Trump and Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) in the GOP nomination race.

Ohio voters don't register with a party, but are considered affiliated with the party whose ballot they choose in a partisan primary.

The elections chief says more than half of Ohio's 7.96 million registered voters are unaffiliated.

Among partisan voters, Democrat-affiliated voters grew 165,432 this year to top 1.4 million. Republican-affiliated voters grew 60,162 to top 2 million. Green Party-affiliated voters more than doubled to 7,353.

