Protest held in Cleveland after ICE raids in Northeast Ohio

Fairfield are on scene of a reported shooting and stabbing at an apartment building on Gelhot Drive, dispatcher said.Full Story >
Fairfield are on scene of a reported shooting and stabbing at an apartment building on Gelhot Drive, dispatcher said.Full Story >
How many times have you found yourself stuck on I-71 or 75 in bumper to bumper traffic?Full Story >
How many times have you found yourself stuck on I-71 or 75 in bumper to bumper traffic?Full Story >
Melania Trump is getting flak over the jacket she wore on the way to visit migrant children in a camp.Full Story >
Melania Trump is getting flak over the jacket she wore on the way to visit migrant children in a camp.Full Story >
The victim's mother stayed on the scene, watching in disbelief, wondering why it took so long for authorities to move his body.Full Story >
The victim's mother stayed on the scene, watching in disbelief, wondering why it took so long for authorities to move his body.Full Story >
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.Full Story >
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.Full Story >