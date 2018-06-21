Protest held in Cleveland after ICE raids in Northeast Ohio

Latina Leaders from across Ohio held a press conference in response to thee recent Ohio Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deportation raids. (Source:WOIO)

Latina Leaders from across Ohio held a press conference in response to thee recent Ohio Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deportation raids.

ICE officials say 98 men and 48 women were arrested Tuesday when agents raided the family-owned meat supplier, Fresh Mark at facilities in Salem. ICE says the majority of the 146 workers arrested are from Guatemala and suspected of using stolen identification to gain employment in Northeast Ohio.

"Unlawful employment is one of the key magnets drawing illegal aliens across our borders," said Steve Francis, Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge for Michigan and Ohio. "Businesses who knowingly harbor and hire illegal aliens as a business model must be held accountable for their actions."

Raids have escalated in Ohio and across the United States since President Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy went into effect.

Thursday morning, Latina community leaders gathered at the Free Stamp on the corner of East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue. They held signs and spoke against the raids and policies.

“It's not easy to go, when you see border patrol in your community, and tell them to get out of your community.”

“This new policy that they want to push will not only make it harder for Latinos to become Americans, but it puts all of us, as Americans, three steps back from what the United States was built on.”

They also spoke about policies separating children from parents at the border.

“I don’t think you have to look far to see, this initiative impacts families.”

Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing families to be detained together. The order will not directly impact those detained in the Fresh Mart raids, however several humanitarian releases were issued Wednesday night.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.