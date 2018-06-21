Lawsuit seeks protection for crayfish from coal mining

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A federal lawsuit from an environmental group alleges two protected crayfish species are being harmed by coal mining in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia.
The Center for Biological Diversity alleges that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is late in designating habitat areas for the crayfish.
The Big Sandy crayfish and Guyandotte River crayfish were protected by the Endangered Species Act in 2016 because of habitat loss and water pollution, the suit says.
A U.S. Fish and Wildlife spokesman declined to comment because the lawsuit is pending.
The suit, filed Wednesday in West Virginia, says the crayfish are "highly imperiled due to declining water quality and habitat loss from coal mining and urban development within their watersheds."
The group wants a judge to compel the agency to designate habitat areas.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A third suspect is facing charges in the shooting death of a 9-year-old Mount Auburn girl.Full Story >
A third suspect is facing charges in the shooting death of a 9-year-old Mount Auburn girl.Full Story >
Police say the woman told them her foot was on the brake but slipped off, and she accelerated right into the front of the store.Full Story >
Police say the woman told them her foot was on the brake but slipped off, and she accelerated right into the front of the store.Full Story >
"We encourage everyone to create, review, and practice their emergency plans and brush up on fire safety tips," Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston said.Full Story >
"We encourage everyone to create, review, and practice their emergency plans and brush up on fire safety tips," Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston said.Full Story >
According to a press release, the suspects surrounded the victims, assaulted them and stole a wallet with cash and a set of keys.Full Story >
According to a press release, the suspects surrounded the victims, assaulted them and stole a wallet with cash and a set of keys.Full Story >
A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >