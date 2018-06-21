Adult popsicles pack more alcohol than a glass of wine

(RNN) – The folks at Buzz Pop Cocktails appear to have a hit on their hands.

Their alcoholic popsicles have been flying out of the freezer this summer. At this point, supply isn’t keeping up with demand.

All are 15 percent alcohol by volume with either vodka, rum, tequila or whiskey inside, depending on the pop. And they pack a pretty good punch.

A typical beer is about 5 percent alcohol and wine is about 12 percent, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The flavors include Blueberry Mania, Mango Passion-Fruit and Moscow Mule.

Just under 100 calories, Vegan, Gluten Free, Fat Free, Certified Kosher, Real Fruit, Top Shelf Alcohol......What's not to like? – Buzz Pop Cocktails website

The pops are on sale at stores in South Carolina, New York, Colorado, Las Vegas and California, but are available online, too.

A Buzz Pops variety 8-pack will set you back $99.99, plus shipping.

But be prepared to wait to get your fix. It’s hot outside and demand is high.

