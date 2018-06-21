Full US appeals court to consider Planned Parenthood case

CINCINNATI (AP) - The full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments on an Ohio law aimed at public money for Planned Parenthood in an anti-abortion push by GOP lawmakers.
The Cincinnati-based court announced its plan Thursday, agreeing to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's request. The agreement returns the case to pending appeal after a three-judge panel had upheld a lower-court judge's ruling against the law.
The court says a majority of its 16 judges voted to reconsider the case, and that oral arguments will be scheduled.
The Ohio law targeted funding that Planned Parenthood gets through the state's health department. That money is mostly from the federal government. It supports certain education and prevention programs.
The law would bar such funds from going to entities that perform or promote abortions.
