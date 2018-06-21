Investigation results released for fatal Kings Run fire, Pleasant Ridge fire

A fire at an apartment on Kings Run Drive on June 1 claimed the lives of a man and a child. It started from unattended cooking materials on the stove, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. (WXIX/Jordan Villines)

The cause of a three-alarm fire at Molly Malone's in Pleasant Ridge has been called electrical by the Cincinnati Fire Department. The building was a total loss. (FOX19 NOW)

The Cincinnati Fire Department has released results from its investigation into two major fires in early June.

According to a press release, the department determined a June 1 fire at 745 Kings Run Drive that killed a man and a child started due to unattended cooking materials.

"Preservation of life and property is the Fire Department's main objective," said Fire Chief Roy Winston in the release. "We are saddened by the loss of life, and our condolences go out to the victims' friends and family."

Additionally, a fire that burned Molly Malone's pub in Pleasant Ridge on June 7 started from an evaporator unit for an HVAC system in the apartment above the business, the release states.

On June 1, the Cincinnati Fire Department released the following information: Cincinnati Fire Companies were dispatched to 745 Kings Run Dr. for a report of an apartment fire. First arriving fire companies encountered fire from three apartments in a 3-story residential multi-dwelling. Several occupants were exiting the building when CFD arrived on the scene. Additional fire companies were immediately requested by the first arriving District Chief. The bulk of the fire was extinguished within a few minutes of arrival. While searching the apartments, firefighters rescued one adult male and two small children from the top floor apartment. The children were immediately transported to Children’s hospital with critical injuries. The adult male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. One adult female from a separate apartment was also transported to the hospital with burn injuries. Cincinnati Fire Department has several Fire investigators on the scene at this time investigating the cause. There were no Firefighter injuries. Red Cross was called to the scene to assist with multiple displace residents. Cincinnati Police were also called to the scene due to a fatality. Fire investigators have since concluded the investigation. The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking materials on the stove and classified as accidental. The fire spread to the hallway and another floor of the building. One of the minors who was transported to Children’s subsequently passed away.

On June 7, the Cincinnati Fire Department released the following information: Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a working fire above the Molly Malone's pub establishment in Pleasant Ridge. Initial arriving companies reported heavy smoke coming from the roof area of a two-story, multi-use occupancy immediately adjacent to Molly Malone's. An aggressive interior attack was attempted to extinguish the fire, but due to the fire getting into the attic and other void spaces companies had to be evacuated for a short period and the fire was fought defensively until it was safe enough for firefighters to reenter and extinguish any remaining fire. A second and later a third alarm was called due to the fire being manpower intensive. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. The building is considered to be a total loss and is in the process of being demolished at the time of this release. The Cincinnati Fire Investigative Unit is handling the investigation. The results of the fire investigation classify the fire as electrical. The origin of the fire was determined to be an evaporator unit for the HVAC system.

For information on home safety tips, visit the National Fire Protection Association website or CloseYourDoor.org.

"We encourage everyone to create, review, and practice their emergency plans and brush up on fire safety tips," Winston said. " Make sure you have working smoke alarms. Never leave food unattended on the stove. And should a fire occur, closing a door can help contain the fire and prevent it from spreading. It could mean the difference between life and death."

