Auditor is denied formal role in case over e-school closure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge has rejected the Ohio auditor's effort to formally get involved in court proceedings about the dismantling of a massive online charter school but says he remains open to the auditor's input.

Republican Auditor Dave Yost's office sought to intervene in the case after preserving computer data from the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. ECOT opposed that request.

A Franklin County judge concluded the auditor's office didn't provide sufficient basis for intervening, and that, if auditors need permission to access the preserved data they hold, a request could be made to the court.

ECOT closed in January after the state determined the school should repay nearly $80 million. ECOT challenged how student participation was tallied to calculate that. It is awaiting an Ohio Supreme Court ruling in that matter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.