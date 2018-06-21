Auditor is denied formal role in case over e-school closure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge has rejected the Ohio auditor's effort to formally get involved in court proceedings about the dismantling of a massive online charter school but says he remains open to the auditor's input.
Republican Auditor Dave Yost's office sought to intervene in the case after preserving computer data from the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. ECOT opposed that request.
A Franklin County judge concluded the auditor's office didn't provide sufficient basis for intervening, and that, if auditors need permission to access the preserved data they hold, a request could be made to the court.
ECOT closed in January after the state determined the school should repay nearly $80 million. ECOT challenged how student participation was tallied to calculate that. It is awaiting an Ohio Supreme Court ruling in that matter.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A third suspect is facing charges in the shooting death of a 9-year-old Mount Auburn girl.Full Story >
A third suspect is facing charges in the shooting death of a 9-year-old Mount Auburn girl.Full Story >
Police say the woman told them her foot was on the brake but slipped off, and she accelerated right into the front of the store.Full Story >
Police say the woman told them her foot was on the brake but slipped off, and she accelerated right into the front of the store.Full Story >
"We encourage everyone to create, review, and practice their emergency plans and brush up on fire safety tips," Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston said.Full Story >
"We encourage everyone to create, review, and practice their emergency plans and brush up on fire safety tips," Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston said.Full Story >
According to a press release, the suspects surrounded the victims, assaulted them and stole a wallet with cash and a set of keys.Full Story >
According to a press release, the suspects surrounded the victims, assaulted them and stole a wallet with cash and a set of keys.Full Story >
A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
A bicyclist is dead in a hit-skip accident in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 near Greenbush Road, said a dispatcher with the patrol's Georgetown post. The striking vehicle kept driving when the accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, she said. The make and model is not known, but the vehicle does have front-end damage. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >