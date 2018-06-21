Woman indicted in the 2017 shooting death of 9-year-old girl - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Woman indicted in the 2017 shooting death of 9-year-old girl

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Chyanne Daniels (Cincinnati Police Department) Chyanne Daniels (Cincinnati Police Department)
Alexandrea Thompson, photo provided. Alexandrea Thompson, photo provided.
MOUNT AUBURN, OH (FOX19) -

 A third suspect is facing charges in the shooting death of a 9-year-old Mount Auburn girl.

Alexandrea Thompson and her father were shot in a home in the 2200 block of Burnet Avenue on Jan. 18, 2017.

Chyanne Daniels, 21, is facing charges of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, burglary and kidnapping. 

Grieving father of 9-year-old shot and killed asks killers 'I just want to know why'

In January 2018, Azuriah Hoskins Jr., 18, and 19-year-old Ke'von Smith were arrested and charged in Thompson's death.

Alex Thompson said he was shot four times while trying to protect his daughter who the family calls “Sissy.”

One of his other children answered the door when he said three to four people came barging in.

“My daughter said they asked her for weed and money ... and I don’t sell drugs,” Thompson said.

[Aunt: Father said he saw 'gun to his daughter's head']

Thompson said he was upstairs in the house filling out job applications and began playing a video game as he heard a cry from his daughter.

“She was calling me and said, 'Daddy,' and I’m like 'What,' and I turn to the other side and I see the guy covering her mouth with a gun to her head," he said.

Daniels is currently being held in jail on a $1 million bond for the murder of Donshae Gentry.

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 27. 

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

