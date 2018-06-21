Man charged with attempted murder for 'amorous role-play' shooti - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man charged with attempted murder for 'amorous role-play' shooting

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Jamie McLaughlin (Provided by the Clinton County jail) Jamie McLaughlin (Provided by the Clinton County jail)
BLANCHESTER, OH (FOX19) -

A Blanchester man has been charged with attempted murder after he said "amorous role-playing" led to a shooting in May.

Jamie McLaughlin, 31,  is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault, three counts of abduction, assault, a gun charge, two counts of aggravated menacing and receiving stolen property.

His girlfriend, Mary Neace, 28, was seriously injured when she was shot in the torso. The trigger was pulled during what police had described as "amorous role-playing."

Neace first told investigators the shooting was accidental, but during the investigation, authorities gathered evidence suggesting the shooting was not accidental.

"The evidence we gathered was presented to the grand jury. It is apparent the grand jury found that evidence sufficient to convince them the shooting was intentional and that injuries inflicted on Neace were done with criminal intent," a news release from the Blanchester Police Department states. 

McLaughlin served prison time in 2007 on felony drug charges out of Clinton and Greene counties.

