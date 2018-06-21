Cincinnati Zoo officials: Last white tiger euthanized at 22 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincinnati Zoo officials: Last white tiger euthanized at 22

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Popsy, the last remaining white tiger at the zoo, was euthanized at 22. Popsy, the last remaining white tiger at the zoo, was euthanized at 22.
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Popsy, the remaining white tiger at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, was euthanized Thursday due to age-related issues, zoo officials said.

The rare white tiger was the oldest of her kind in any accredited North American Zoo.

“The animal health staff has been closely monitoring Popsy’s medical condition over the past several months,” Dr. Mark Campbell, Director of Animal Health, said in a news release. “As a geriatric tiger she had several health issues we were managing and treating. The animal health and care staff collaboratively concluded that we were unable to continue to maintain her good quality of life.” 

.Popsy arrived in Cincinnati from Nashville in June 1996. Popsy and her sister Erica were named after the late Erich Kunzel, Conductor of the Cincinnati Pops, and a large supporter of the Cat Ambassador Program. She spent the last ten years with male companion Akere, who passed away in December 2017. 

“Popsy was a great animal ambassador for her species for more than two decades and a favorite with our Zoo guests,” Mike Land, Team Lead at Night Hunters and one of Popsy’s caregivers said in a news release. “For the last 12 years she was the “Queen of Cat Canyon” and she let the other tigers know it. Her presence will be greatly missed.”

Visit cincinnatizoo.org for more information on how you can support tiger conservation.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Adult popsicles pack more alcohol than a glass of wine

    Adult popsicles pack more alcohol than a glass of wine

    Thursday, June 21 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-06-21 17:13:23 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-06-21 17:13:23 GMT
    The Buzz Pop Cocktails flavors include Blueberry Mania, Mango Passion-Fruit and Moscow Mule. (Source: Pixabay)The Buzz Pop Cocktails flavors include Blueberry Mania, Mango Passion-Fruit and Moscow Mule. (Source: Pixabay)

    The Buzz Pop Cocktails flavors include Blueberry Mania, Mango Passion-Fruit and Moscow Mule.

    Full Story >

    The Buzz Pop Cocktails flavors include Blueberry Mania, Mango Passion-Fruit and Moscow Mule.

    Full Story >

  • Police fatally shoot 17-year-old boy fleeing traffic stop

    Police fatally shoot 17-year-old boy fleeing traffic stop

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-06-20 19:17:51 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-06-21 02:43:27 GMT
    No shots were fired at the officers during the encounter, and no weapon was found on Rose's body. (Source: KDKA/CNN)No shots were fired at the officers during the encounter, and no weapon was found on Rose's body. (Source: KDKA/CNN)

    Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.

    Full Story >

    Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.

    Full Story >

  • Mississippi State fan trolls wife in local TV news interview

    Mississippi State fan trolls wife in local tv news interview

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-06-21 02:08:19 GMT
    One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. Source: KMTV FacebookOne Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. Source: KMTV Facebook
    One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. Source: KMTV FacebookOne Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. Source: KMTV Facebook

    One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. 

    Full Story >

    One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. 

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly