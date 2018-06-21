Butterfly bandit gets probation, banned from Krohn Conservatory

Jaime Brynne Revis believed she would be allowed to take a dead blue morpho butterfly from a Krohn Conservatory exhibit on April 15.

After being confronted by an employee, Revis walked out with the butterfly. She later learned she was wanted by police, turned herself in, spent a night in jail – and finally on Thursday pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Hamilton County Municipal Judge Dwane Mallory sentenced her to six months of probation. He also ordered her to complete a critical thinking class.

Revis, a 36-year-old single mother and abstract photographer, uses butterflies in her photography, which she posts on her Instagram page.

She has agreed to surrender the blue morpho and about four other dead butterflies she'd taken from the Krohn, which already are in the possession of Cincinnati police.

She also agreed to a lifetime ban from the Krohn Conservatory.

In an interview Thursday outside the courtroom, Revis said she was able to use the butterflies in photos she will eventually post on Instagram.

“I have unreleased artwork with the ones that they confiscated from me," she said.

Her attorney Dean Bacovin described what happened as a misunderstanding.

According to Bacovin, the day before Revis took the blue morpho, an employee told her "that she would be able to take the dead butterflies." She took four that day. Revis was told dead ones are swept up and put in the garbage, Bacovin said.

She returned to the exhibit on April 15 to look around again and saw the dead blue morpho, he said.

Surveillance video shows her stepping over a stone barrier into the exhibit, disappear behind a collection of plants, and reach down.

“Going off the advice she’d received the day before, she believed that it would be OK to take the blue morpho," Bacovin said.

Police arrested Revis 12 days later, on April 27, at the two-family house in Springfield Township she splits with her mother.

Revis has studied horticulture and since May has been working for a landscaping company, doing landscape design. She previously worked as a caregiver for more than two years, Bacovin said.