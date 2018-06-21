Bengals sign final two draft picks including Moeller's Sam Hubbard

The Bengals have signed all 11 draft picks.

Third round picks DE Sam Hubbard and LB Malik Jefferson both signed four-year contracts on Thursday.

Hubbard, a Moeller product, played in 40 games over three seasons in college at Ohio State with 116 career tackles, 17 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Jefferson played three seasons at Texas and was named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year this past season.

