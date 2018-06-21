Not so sweet tea video raises concern at Raising Cane's

(RNN) – Raising Cane’s, the Baton Rouge-based fast food chain known for its chicken fingers, is instead in the news for its tea.

No, it’s not for a good reason.

Company executives have had to respond after a video that originated on Snapchat and circulated on Facebook showed an employee stirring tea with her bare hand, then pouring it into a dispenser for serving drinks.

The video, recorded at a Missouri location, is captioned “don’t drink tea from Cane’s” with tears of laughter emojis.

More than 800,000 people have now seen it and, presumably, are not drinking tea from Cane’s.

The president of the company, A.J. Kumaran, told the Dallas Morning News “that’s not who we are.”

The employee who stirred the tea, and the person who filmed it, have both been fired, according to the paper. They were both teens and had been on the job fewer than three months, Kumaran said.

In a statement the company said “we take the safety and quality of our food very seriously, and we will not tolerate any actions that compromise these standards.”

Kumaran said the company had already conducted food safety training sessions with employees and notified the health department about the incident.

“At Raising Cane’s, we take pride in what we do and work very hard to train our 19,000 crewmembers to uphold the highest standards,” the company’s statement said.

