Cat fight: Some NKY residents want to end trap, neuter, release program

A cat fight is brewing in Dayton, Ky. over a new trap, neuter, and release program. Some say it is making the stray cat problem worse, to the point that they are taking matters into their own hands.

A family that spoke with FOX19 says on any given night they will find five to 10 cats surrounding their home -- they say the cats are beginning to destroy their property and they want the colony moved out of the neighborhood.

The family says the cats have gone to the bathroom in flower beds and grassy areas where kids play, damaged one neighbor's convertible tops, and damaged some residents' porch furniture.

The Trap Neuter and Release program started in the county a little more than a year ago. It takes stray cats, neuters them so that they cannot reproduce, then they are returned to where they were found. The President of the TriState Noah Project, Laura Bamberger, has helped initiate the program which she says is effective over time.

"The shelters are full and many rescues are full so this is a solution to stopping the breeding in a humane and controlled way," said Bamberger.

The cats that were returned to the street in Dayton are regularly fed. Residents say that attracts more strays.

Bamberger says she now worries about the cats' safety and claims a fed up resident trapped a cat and dumped it in the woods. She is asking the community to be patient and to allow the program to work.

The family that spoke with FOX19 says they plan to take this issue to the city in an effort to ban the cat colonies.

