Former Kentucky officer charged with threatening Trump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A former Kentucky police officer has been charged with threatening President Donald Trump on social media.
Federal prosecutors say 37-year-old Andrew Long Ryan was indicted Wednesday on two counts of making threats against the president. The Greenbrier, Tennessee, resident is a former police officer in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Authorities say that in two social media posts on May 28 and May 29, Ryan posted "Death is coming" and "I will kill Donald Trump if you don't follow my leaders (sic) lead." Trump visited Nashville on May 29.
Prosecutors say law enforcement seized firearms from Ryan's home in February and expressed concern that his threatening behavior would lead to mass violence.
Andrew Brandon is the public defender assigned to represent Ryan. He said Thursday that Ryan plans to plead not guilty.
