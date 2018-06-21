Magistrate candidate faces child porn, sexual abuse charges

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky magistrate candidate has been indicted on charges of child pornography, sexual abuse and retaliating against a witness.

The Mountain Eagle reports 61-year-old Emory Lee "Fudge" Mullins is a candidate for Letcher County magistrate in the November election but was arrested Tuesday. He faces charges, including first-degree sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and eight counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor involving eight separate young boys.

A complaint filed by parents of a girl claim Mullins engaged in a long-running pattern of improper sexual contact with their daughter, now 8.

Mullins was also arrested last month when he allegedly entered property belonging to the family of the girl after being told not to. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: The Mountain Eagle.

