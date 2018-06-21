Trump supporters steadfast despite the immigration uproar

By ANGIE WANG and DAVE KOLPACK
CINCINNATI (AP) - Die-hard supporters of Donald Trump say they remain steadfast despite an uproar over his "zero-tolerance" policy on illegal immigration that led to the separation of some children from families.
They are not swayed by heart-rending photos of children in cages and audio of them crying out for their parents.
They believe Trump when he falsely claims that he has no choice but to enforce an existing law. And when he signed an executive order on Wednesday to end forced separations on his own, they shrugged.
Trump supporters placed the blame on Congress - just as the president has.
Fifty-three-year-old Andrew Pappas of Cincinnati says he doesn't believe Trump's goal was to separate families, but to make Congress act.
Now he says Trump appears to be getting what he wants.
