Garbage truck careens into nursing home

XENIA, Ohio (AP) - Police in western Ohio say a garbage truck crashed into a nursing home.
Authorities say the crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday in Xenia (ZEEN'-yuh) at the Greenwood Manor nursing home. Police say the Rumpke garbage truck crashed into the administrative wing of the building.
Police say no one was in the office area of the building at the time of the crash. No residents or employees were injured.
The driver of the truck was taken to the Greene Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
Police are investigating the crash in the city about 55 miles northeast of Cincinnati.
