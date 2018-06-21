Not guilty pleas entered for 4 in death of Kentucky woman

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - A judge has entered not guilty pleas for the daughter and son-in-law of a Kentucky woman who was reported missing and found dead.
The Times-Tribune reports the pleas were entered for 31-year-old Joseph Craig McFadden and 28-year-old Christy Elizabeth McFadden on Wednesday on charges in the death of 58-year-old Sherry Rose. The McFaddens face multiple charges including abuse of a corpse.
An attorney entered not guilty pleas for 48-year-old Michael Hinkle and 24-year-old Cody Allen Hinkle. They are charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
A Laurel County Sheriff's Office statement says detectives believe Rose was stabbed during a June 15 altercation involving the McFaddens. Authorities say they purchased items to clean up the crime scene before dumping the body in a rural location.
Preliminary hearings are set for Tuesday.
Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://www.thetimestribune.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It happened Thursday night in the 1100 block of Alfred Street.Full Story >
It happened Thursday night in the 1100 block of Alfred Street.Full Story >
Was it racist when staff at a local restaurant asked Cincinnati police to have a black homeless man removed? A customer offended by the interaction recently took to social media to shame the staff.Full Story >
Was it racist when staff at a local restaurant asked Cincinnati police to have a black homeless man removed? A customer offended by the interaction recently took to social media to shame the staff.Full Story >
Some say it is making the stray cat problem worse, to the point that they are taking matters into their own hands.Full Story >
Some say it is making the stray cat problem worse, to the point that they are taking matters into their own hands.Full Story >
The Bengals have signed all 11 draft picks.Full Story >
The Bengals have signed all 11 draft picks.Full Story >
Pure Romance CEO Chris Cicchinelli and his wife Jessica say they plan to give $2 million through a multi-year gift agreement to Cincinnati Children's Hospital's Transgender Health Clinic.Full Story >
Pure Romance CEO Chris Cicchinelli and his wife Jessica say they plan to give $2 million through a multi-year gift agreement to Cincinnati Children's Hospital's Transgender Health Clinic.Full Story >