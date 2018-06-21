Not guilty pleas entered for 4 in death of Kentucky woman

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - A judge has entered not guilty pleas for the daughter and son-in-law of a Kentucky woman who was reported missing and found dead.

The Times-Tribune reports the pleas were entered for 31-year-old Joseph Craig McFadden and 28-year-old Christy Elizabeth McFadden on Wednesday on charges in the death of 58-year-old Sherry Rose. The McFaddens face multiple charges including abuse of a corpse.

An attorney entered not guilty pleas for 48-year-old Michael Hinkle and 24-year-old Cody Allen Hinkle. They are charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

A Laurel County Sheriff's Office statement says detectives believe Rose was stabbed during a June 15 altercation involving the McFaddens. Authorities say they purchased items to clean up the crime scene before dumping the body in a rural location.

Preliminary hearings are set for Tuesday.

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://www.thetimestribune.com

