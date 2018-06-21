CPD releases body cam video after police called on homeless man in restaurant

Was it racist when staff at a local restaurant asked Cincinnati police to have a black homeless man removed? (WXIX)

Was it racist when staff at a local restaurant asked Cincinnati police to have a black homeless man removed? A customer offended by the interaction recently took to social media to shame the staff.

Police say the man was loitering inside Cheapside Cafe for nearly four hours and was being rude to staff and customers. Eventually, they felt uncomfortable with him being there so they called police to remove him.

Bodycam video released by Cincinnati police on Thursday gives a closer look at what happened once police arrived to Cheapside Cafe. The homeless man is sleeping when officers approached him.

Then an officer says: "How are you doing sir? Police -- you have to wake up."

Initially, some diners were disturbed with the man being removed. One woman who witnessed the interaction wrote a message on Facebook saying:

"Just watched the staff call the police on an African-American man who had his head down at a table in the corner trying to get out of the heat ... shame on Cheapside Cafe for calling the police on an African-American man who wasn't doing anything wrong or bothering anyone."

The message was shared more than 200 times.

FOX19 spoke with frequent patrons of the cafe who saw the body cam video. They had different reactions.

"The video looked like he was just sleeping I didn't look like he was being disruptive so I don't know what the problem was," said Jan Beard.

"If there are homeless people falling asleep in establishment police should be called to get the people out," said Michael Helvey.

FOX19 did reach out to the owner of the cafe, Joe Creighton. He wasn't available for comment but on his Facebook page he says that before the police arrived the man was being rude to customers, even after a woman offered to buy him a sandwich. He also says that this is not the first time that the man has been in the cafe harassing employees.

As the man was escorted a customer gave him a bottle of water. Then police warned him not to come back.

"I'm just telling you they don't want you back in there. If you go in there we are going to have to lock you up for trespassing," said an officer.

As he continued to walk out, sympathetic customers told him where he could go to stay cool -- then police interjected: "They know where all the facilities are at."

Jane Beard says seeing homeless people hanging out in restaurants and stores is a common sight in the city.

"Homelessness is a problem. We need to solve homelessness. I know there are a lot of ministries and shelters but some people don't go to them. We need to do everything we can to support those that need the help," said Beard.

The owner of the Cafe says he is sorry to those who were offended by asking the man to leave, but his goal is to run a profitable business and to keep his customers safe.

