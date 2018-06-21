Grandmother leaves courtroom in tears as trial for crash that killed family continues

Heavy emotion in a Kenton County Courtroom Thursday as the trial of the Independence man accused of killing a family of five in a car crash continued. (WXIX)

Heavy emotion in a Kenton County Courtroom Thursday as the trial of the Independence man accused of killing a family of five in a car crash continued.

Prosecutors continued to build a very technical case against Daniel Greis, 57, at the Kenton County Circuit Court. Attorneys looked at the damage done to both cars and a saw a computer-generated recreation of the crash.

Most of Thursday's testimony focused on the minutes leading up to and following the fatal accident on Staffordsburg Road last fall. Prosecutors say Greis' Honda SUV slammed into a Honda Accord carrying the Pollitt family.

Jesse Phillips, a 911 caller, said a crest in the hill on Straffordsburg Road had blocked the view of traffic on the other side. Rodney Pollitt, Samantha Malohn, and the couple's three children were coming that way.

Hearing the call was too much for Malohn's grandmother, Vivian Cooper, who left the courtroom in tears.

Phillips claims Greis was riding his bumper and that is why he was driving 65 mph where the speed limit is 55 mph.

"All I wanted to do is get away from the guy because I thought he was going to rear-end me," he said.

The defense suggested that Phillips' own high speed may not have allowed Greis to get over in time as he tried to pass.

Police say Greis had the gas pedal to the floor at the moment of impact.

Sgt. Hunter Martin, a crash reconstruction expert with the Kentucky State Police, showed 3D mapping technology of the crash scene and what the Pollitt family's car look like after the family was removed.

Prosecutors have just about completed their case.

The defense's witnesses are expected to take the stand Friday.

