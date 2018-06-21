Report: Champion Warriors select UC Bearcat in 1st round of NBA - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Report: Champion Warriors select UC Bearcat in 1st round of NBA Draft

CINCINNATI, OH

A former Cincinnati Bearcat was taken in Thursday's NBA Draft.

Jacob Evans was taken by the Warriors in the first round.

This past season, Evans, a Louisiana native, helped the Bearcats with the American Athletic Conference regular-season title and conference tournament.

