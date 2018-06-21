Report: Champion Warriors select UC Bearcat in 1st round of NBA Draft

A former Cincinnati Bearcat was taken in Thursday's NBA Draft.

Jacob Evans was taken by the Warriors in the first round.

Source: The Warriors are locked on Jacob Evans at No. 29. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

This past season, Evans, a Louisiana native, helped the Bearcats with the American Athletic Conference regular-season title and conference tournament.

